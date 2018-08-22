President, PM, other greet nation on Eidul Azha

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other in their messages on Tuesday have extended felicitation to the nation on the Eidul Azha and prayed to Allah Almighty to accept the prayers and sacrifices offered by it and the entire Muslim Ummah, making the same a source of blessings for them.

The president, in his message to the nation on the eve of Eidul Azha, said the country could overcome political, social and economic problems being faced by it currently, by promoting the essence of self-sacrifice among the people.

He said to make the world a cradle of peace and free from perils, it was important for the people to be ready to sacrifice the worthy belongings such as life, property and personal interests.

He extended felicitations to the nation on the joyous eve of Eidul Azha and prayed to Allah Almighty to accept the prayers and sacrifices offered by it and the entire Muslim Ummah, making the same a source of blessings for them.

The president said Eidul Azha was observed in commemoration of the reverence expressed by Hazrat Ibrahim (May Allah be pleased with him) before Allah Almighty, followed by the spirit of submission by Hazrat Ismail (May Allah be pleased with him). "Today, the two great prophets of Allah Almighty had demonstrated an immortal and unmatched example of their veneration and selfless sacrifice. This act of sacrifice became a lesson for the future generations to not to refrain from sacrificing the dearest of the dear belongings, even ones’ own progeny, in way to the bigger goals and in ridding the world of pains."

He quoted a verse of the Holy Quran: "Verily, my Salat (prayer), my service of sacrifice, my living and my death are for Allah.” The president said it was the true spirit of worship which could turn the world full of miseries into a heavenly place to live. He said through the act of sacrifice, one was taught to give up ego which was the real root cause behind most of the troubles, whether at local, domestic or international levels. He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless everyone with the bounties of Eidul Azha and guide to act upon His teachings to be followed in their real spirit. Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the spirit of sacrifice is of universal importance and no nation in the world can progress unless it demonstrates the spirit of sacrifice.

“Observing the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) requires us to exhibit the spirit of sacrifice in all fields of life. We have to work for the country’s progress, development and welfare by rising above our personal interests, priorities and prejudices,” the prime minister said in a message to nation on the eve of Eidul Azha.

Imran Khan felicitated the Pakistani nation on the Eid and prayed to Allah Almighty to accept the prayers and sacrifices offered by the people and make the same a source of blessings for them. He said Eidul Azha was observed in remembrance of the submission of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (May Allah be pleased with both of them) before Allah Almighty.

The day was set as an eternal example of sacrifice by the prophets of Allah Almighty, which would be followed till the Day of Judgment. He said the sacrifice was not about slaying an animal, but submitting before the will of the Almighty and surrendering one’s desires in the way to attain higher objectives.

That spirit, he said, developed an exceptional quality in a person which helped him stay steadfast in difficult times and did not let him drift away from the righteous path. “While celebrating our festivities of Eid, we should remember our brothers and sisters, who are facing the brunt of difficult financial conditions. We should also be vigilant lest our neighbour misses the joys of Eid,” he said. The prime minister said the builders and defenders of Pakistan should also not be forgotten, who had sacrificed their lives for the great mission of safeguarding the country. He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless everyone with the real happiness of Eidul Azha, accept the offerings rendered before Him and guide all to observe the act of worship in its true essence.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani felicitated nation on the joyous occasion of Eidul Azha. In his special message on Eid, he said this festive event gave us message of brotherhood, sacrifice and taking care of others. “Muslims are taught to rejoice in the feeling of letting go of our own interests in the interests of people and sacrificing animals in the way of Allah,” he said.

The Senate chairman urged upon all Pakistanis to truly follow the underlying concept and teachings of Islam on Eidul Azha which call upon Muslims to Follow Allah’s orders and be good to fellow Muslims. He said following the religious ritual of slaughtering sacrificial animal disseminates message of considering pain of others who are in distress and help them in the hour of need to cement social bonds among people.

He observed that this is high time that the Muslims of Pakistan and the entire world decide to let go of their personal interests and conflicts and live for the larger good of the Ummah and the whole mankind. The Senate chairman said the true spirit lies not only in sacrificing the animals but in sacrificing our needs for the needs of others. He prayed for acceptance of the sacrifices of all Muslims and for their prayers to be answered.

In the meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Tuesday said the deserving and needy persons should not be ignored on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

The PML-Q leaders, in their message on the eve of Eidul Azha, said a pledge should be made on the auspicious occasion to work unitedly for the progress and prosperity of the country with more devotion and sincerity. "On this Eid while recalling the selfless sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismail (AS), one should not forget those who sacrificed their lives for the protection and integrity of the country. "Eid celebrations must include the family members of martyrs as well, they added.