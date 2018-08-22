Nation celebrates Eidul Azha today

ISLAMABAD: The nation will celebrate Eidul Azha with religious fervour on Wednesday (today) to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the wellbeing, peace, progress and prosperity of Muslim Ummah and the country. Religious scholars in their Eid sermons will highlight the importance of sacrifice (Qurbani) and urge the people to donate generously for the help of their poor brethren besides sacrificing animals. On the occasion, the faithful wear clean and neat clothes and offer Eid prayers at mosques, Eidgahs and open places across the country, seeking divine blessings for peace, progress and prosperity. Following the Eid prayers, Muslims will perform rituals of sacrificing animals, spend their time feasting with family and friends and distribute sacrificial meat among their family members, friends and the poor.

In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Eid congregations would be held at more than one thousand places. In Islamabad, the biggest congregation would be held at the Faisal Mosque, where the high-ups of the government are likely to offer Eid prayers. In Rawalpindi, the biggest Eid congregation would be held at the historic Liaquat Bagh.

Radio and television channels have chalked out a series of special programmes on the occasion of Eid.

Meanwhile, more than two million Muslims took part in the symbolic stoning of the devil on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, the last major ritual of the Hajj pilgrimage that heralds the start of Eidul Azha.

Muslims on the annual Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, made their way across the Mina valley of the western Saudi Arabian Mecca province, many carrying pebbles in plastic bottles. Pilgrims clad in white threw seven stones each at a pillar symbolising Satan, shouting Allahu Akbar (God is greatest) under the watchful eyes of security forces.

Large fans sprayed water over the crowd as temperatures climbed to 44 degrees Celsius (111 Fahrenheit). "Thank God it hasn´t been too crowded this year. There hasn´t been a big rush," said Mohammed Osman, 27, who regularly attends Hajj.

Mina was the site of a 2015 stampede which saw more than 2,300 pilgrims crushed or suffocated to death. Authorities have since reinforced safety and security measures.

"We are under God´s protection," said May Khalifa, a 37-year-old Egyptian Muslim living in Riyadh. "Despite the exhaustion, I´m enjoying my first Hajj," she said, lifting her small bag of stones.

The Hajj is one of the world´s largest Muslim gatherings and drew this year nearly 2.4 million pilgrims to Saudi holy sites.

Roads from Muzdalifah another holy site where pilgrims spent Monday night to Mina were littered with plastic water bottles as sanitation workers scrambled to remove them. Bangladeshi Moueeneddine Ahmed, 35, complained of scorching heat but said he was "very excited" to take part in the stoning of the devil ritual. In keeping with customs he said he would then "shave his head" and trade the white seamless robe he wore for the Hajj for his "normal clothes". Ahmed also praised the Saudi government for keeping the peace throughout Hajj. "There´s a lot of security. Very disciplined," he said.