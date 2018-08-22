Wed August 22, 2018
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2018

Pakistan on positive trajectory to defeat terror: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said the Pakistani nation and their armed forces had bravely and successfully stood up to the challenge of terrorism and were on a positive trajectory to defeat it effectively.

“Terrorism is a global menace requiring a collective response. Pakistan has remained subjected to this threat for quite some time, especially during the last two decades,” the military’s media wing ISPR quoted him as saying.

“The Pakistani nation and its armed forces have bravely and successfully stood up to this challenge and is on a positive trajectory to defeat it effectively.”

He paid tribute to the victims of terrorism on the ‘International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism’, which was being observed on Tuesday.

“We express solidarity with courageous families of the victims of terrorism including security forces who fought valiantly against it. Our collective resolve shall defeat all inimical forces which tried to push us towards darkness but are failing in the face of our national resilience and determination,” the army chief said.

“We strongly condemn terrorism in all its manifestations and extend full support to all the forces of order and peace to bring enduring peace,” Gen Bajwa said. According to the media, the army chief is in Saudi Arabia to perform Haj.

