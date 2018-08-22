Big win for Albilal Club

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Albilal Club qualified for the 2nd round of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they thrashed Javaid Memorial Club by 163 runs at Township Ground.
Scores: Albilal Club 361/9 in 40 overs (Shahzad Khan 128, Ali Sikander 108, Zubair 20, Talha Ijaz 24, Roni Gill 3/68, Anwer 2/26). Javaid Memorial Club 198 all out in 29.1 overs (Anwer Khan 97, Qamer 20, Saqib 39, Saad 10, Kashif 4/34, Shehzad Khan 2/40, Ali Raza 2/56).
