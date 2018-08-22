Fans anger at Asian Games ticket chaos

JAKARTA: Hundreds of people were left furious Tuesday after queuing for hours in the heat for Asian Games tickets — and then being told there were none left.

Some fans screamed in anger when told many of the events had sold out, in what was just the latest problem surrounding tickets at the Games in Indonesia.

Fans have also lashed out after difficulties booking tickets online. Organisers switched to a new ticketing website last week after the previous site crashed.

On Tuesday, a queue dozens of metres (yards) long formed at a booth at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno stadium. Awang, 67, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said he had been queuing since 8:00 am.

“I want to buy badminton tickets for me and my wife,” Awang told AFP. “We don’t know whether there are any left, I hope so otherwise I would collapse.

“There are not just Indonesians here queuing, also foreigners. Don’t embarrass us (Indonesia). Just open more counters,” one man shouted.

Asian Games tickets can be bought online via e-commerce company Blibli, after organisers switched from KiosTix following a server breakdown. But many tickets were sold out online. Some spectators were approached by scalpers who sold tickets at twice their face value. Eris Heriyanto, secretary general of INASGOC, the Games’ organising committee, said he wasn’t aware of the ticketing issues.

The Asian Games will see about 17,000 athletes and officials from 45 Asian countries in host cities Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.