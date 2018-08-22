Wed August 22, 2018
China offers to play 'constructive role' in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It's time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan's name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan's export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sports

AFP
August 22, 2018

Share

Fans anger at Asian Games ticket chaos

JAKARTA: Hundreds of people were left furious Tuesday after queuing for hours in the heat for Asian Games tickets — and then being told there were none left.

Some fans screamed in anger when told many of the events had sold out, in what was just the latest problem surrounding tickets at the Games in Indonesia.

Fans have also lashed out after difficulties booking tickets online. Organisers switched to a new ticketing website last week after the previous site crashed.

On Tuesday, a queue dozens of metres (yards) long formed at a booth at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno stadium. Awang, 67, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said he had been queuing since 8:00 am.

“I want to buy badminton tickets for me and my wife,” Awang told AFP. “We don’t know whether there are any left, I hope so otherwise I would collapse.

“There are not just Indonesians here queuing, also foreigners. Don’t embarrass us (Indonesia). Just open more counters,” one man shouted.

Asian Games tickets can be bought online via e-commerce company Blibli, after organisers switched from KiosTix following a server breakdown. But many tickets were sold out online. Some spectators were approached by scalpers who sold tickets at twice their face value. Eris Heriyanto, secretary general of INASGOC, the Games’ organising committee, said he wasn’t aware of the ticketing issues.

The Asian Games will see about 17,000 athletes and officials from 45 Asian countries in host cities Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

Comments

Latest News

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
'The Donkey King' trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight