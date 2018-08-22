Halep out of Connecticut Open

LOS ANGELES: World number one Simona Halep withdrew from the WTA Connecticut Open on Monday with a leg injury, the day after losing the Cincinnati final to Kiki Bertens.

The Romanian, who cited soreness in her right Achilles, said she still plans to take part in the upcoming US Open. “I need to recover in time for the US Open,” she said.This would have been Halep’s third tournament in as many weeks. She won the WTA Montreal event before being runner-up in Cincinnati, losing in three sets to Dutchwoman Bertens on Sunday.

American CoCo Vandeweghe also pulled out of the hardcourt tournament in New Haven on Sunday with a sore right ankle.

WTA New Haven results

NEW HAVEN, United States: Results on Monday in the WTA tournament at New Haven, Connecticut (x-denotes seeded player): 1st rd: Camila Giorgi (ITA) bt Ana Bogdan (ROU) 6-3, 6-2

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) bt Samantha Stosur (AUS) 6-3, 6-2

Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x4) 6-1, 6-3

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Danielle Collins (USA) 6-0, 6-3

Johanna Konta (GBR) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-2, 7-5

Zarina Diyas (KAZ) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE) 6-4, 6-3

Petra Kvitova (CZE x3) bt Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 6-1, 7-6 (7/3)

Monica Puig (PUR) bt Timea Bacsinszky (SUI) 7-5, 6-1

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) bt Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (3/7), 6-2.

ATP Winston Salem results (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd: Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Marco Cecchinato (ITA x4) 6-3, 6-4

Nicolas Jarry (CHI) bt Andreas Seppi (ITA) 6-4, 6-3

1st rd: Guido Andreozzi (ARG) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 6-3, 4-6, 6-0

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Julien Benneteau (FRA) 6-3, 6-3

Taro Daniel (JPN) bt John Millman (AUS) 6-4, 7-6 (9/7)

Taylor Fritz (USA) bt Malek Jaziri (TUN) 6-1, 6-4, Ryan Harrison (USA) bt Borna Gojo (CRO) 6-2, 6-4

Leonardo Mayer (ARG) bt Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)

Jaume Munar (ESP) bt Brayden Schnur (CAN) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/1)

Tommy Paul (USA) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)

Tennys Sandgren (USA) bt Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 6-4, 6-3

Franko Skugor (CRO) bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-2, 6-3

Horacio Zeballos (ARG) bt Lukas Lacko (SVK) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5.