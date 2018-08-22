Uzbek gymnast, 43, not quitting yet

JAKARTA: Uzbekistan’s 43-year-old gymnast Oksana Chusovitina blew kisses to the crowd as she began her Asian Games campaign on Tuesday — and angrily batted away suggestions this could be her last tournament.

The oldest female gymnast in the competition by far, Chusovitina was greeted by whoops and shrieks from a near-capacity crowd on the first day of the women’s tournament in Jakarta.But the atmosphere took a minor tumble as the gymnasts filed past journalists at the end of the session — and Chusovitina was asked whether this would be her final tournament.

The mother-of-one, whose first Olympics was in 1992 in Barcelona, became the first gymnast to compete in seven Summer Games when she appeared at Rio 2016. She appears determined to make it eight.

“It’s my dream (to go to Tokyo),” she told AFP, adding that she still has fun on the gymnastics floor. Chusovitina is aiming to reach the finals of both the vault and the balance beam.