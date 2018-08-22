Lyon sign Denayer

LYON: Lyon have completed the signing of Belgian international defender Jason Denayer from English champions Manchester City for a fee of up to 10 million euros ($11.5 million), the French club announced on Tuesday.

Denayer has signed a four-year deal, with the transfer fee taking into account 3.5 million euros in potential bonus payments. The 23-year-old joined City’s academy as a youth but never established himself in their first team, and has spent the last four years being loaned out to various clubs.

After stints at Celtic and Sunderland, Denayer played for Galatasaray last season, helping them win the Turkish title.The arrival of Denayer, who has played eight times for Belgium but did not go to the World Cup in Russia, comes after a summer in which Lyon have been linked with moves for several defensive reinforcements. Among those linked with the seven-time French champions was Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina, who eventually joined Everton from Barcelona.