Ireland, Afghan second T20 clash today

BREADY, Ireland: Despite slipping to a defeat against Afghanistan in first T20 on Monday night, Ireland would take a few positives from the game in the second T20 here on Wednesday.

Joshua Little bowled with a fair amount of pace and mixed up fuller length deliveries with slower ones. The promising pacer, who withdrew from a T20 series against Afghanistan last year to pursue higher education, is expected to be one of the mainstays of the bowling line-up in the years to come. He also brings the much needed variety into the attack, with his left-armer’s angle.

On the other hand, the hosts would be worried about their collapse at the top of the order, which saw them losing four wickets for 55 runs. Among the batsmen, only Paul Stirling (27) and Gary Wilson (34) made decent contributions. Barring a couple of matches against Scotland, where Andre Balbirine and Stirling played fine hands, Ireland’s batsmen have struggled for form in the T20 format this year. Ireland would hope for a better batting show in the crucial second match on August 21.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rehman yet again showcased their ability in the abridged versions of the game by picking up five wickets between them. Even in the past, Ireland’s batsmen have found it difficult to pick Rashid’s googly in limited overs games, evidenced by the fact that he has 14 scalps at an average of just 8.50 against Ireland in T20Is. The Afghanistan camp also would be delighted with the performance of the promising opener Hazratullah Zazai. The left-handed batsman, renowned for his hitting prowess in the domestic circuit, smacked a 33-ball 74. What to expect: A few showers could to hit the area in the morning but the weather is expected to get better as the day progresses.

The hosts Ireland might look to bolster their pace attack by bringing in the experienced Warwickshire pacer Boyd

Brief scores of Ist T20 which Afghanistan won by 16 runs: Afghanistan 160 for 7 (Hazratullah Zazai 74, Asghar Afghan 31, Mohammad Shahzad 29, Joshua Little 2-20). Ireland 144 for 9 (Paul Stirling 27, Gary Wilson 34, Rashid Khan 3-35, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2-14, Fareed Ahmad 2-29).