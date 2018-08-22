Wed August 22, 2018
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

It’s time to deliver

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Naya style of a Naya PM

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sports

AFP
August 22, 2018

Palace captain happy without VAR despite Salah ‘dive’

LONDON: Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic says he prefers playing without Video Assistant Referee (VAR) even though his side felt hard done by in going behind to a controversial penalty in the 2-0 loss to Liverpool.

The 27-year-old Serbian midfielder said he had asked Egyptian Mohamed Salah to tell match referee Michael Oliver he should reverse his decision to award a penalty on the stroke of half-time in Monday’s match. Salah, who has been accused of diving by among others Palace manager Roy Hodgson, refused. However, Milivojevic believes the Premier League is better off without VAR even though they are the only hold-outs of the major, top-flight leagues to do so.

“I do not want VAR in this league,” he told the Crystal Palace website. “In this country you have the best referees in the world. I do not think VAR will help.“They are human beings, and they make mistakes sometimes. In his opinion he (Oliver) did the right thing. As players, we have to respect the referee. We are not a team who will cry over that penalty, we just carry on.”

Despite his dislike of the VAR system Milivojevic — who is Palace’s go to man for taking penalties — has no doubt that Oliver was fooled into awarding the penalty taken by James Milner when Salah went down under a challenge by Palace centre-back Mamadou Sakho.

