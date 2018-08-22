Arif Abbasi to help Kenya structure mega event

LAHORE: Former Chief Executive of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Arif Ali Khan Abbasi will visit Kenya next week to help Kenya in organising a mega cricket event.

While talking to ‘The News’ Abbasi, country’s former top cricket organiser, said, he had accepted the invitation to structure Champions Double-Wicket Cricket Championship in Nairobi, Kenya later this year.

Abbasi has been invited to take the role of Technical Director of the said Double-Wicket Championship by the President of the organisers Jawaharlal Nehru Sports Trust Vikram Kaul who had already a presentation delivered to Cricket Kenya in this regard.

In order to take connected matters, a further 4-day meeting has been planned between the organisers and Cricket Kenya during the last week of this month as such Arif Abbasi’s presence has been sought for formulating working strategies and applying innovative concepts to stage this mage event in Nairobi.

Thus Abbasi’s visit to Kenya for the said event, which also provides a long-term plan for greater awareness of the game, could help in further developing cricket in Kenya.