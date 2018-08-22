Pakistan edge out Indonesia in Asiad Handball

LAHORE: Pakistan defeated Indonesia, after a tough competition in handball event of 18th Asian Games in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Following a fierce competition, Pakistan defeated host country Indonesia in handball event, after making 28 goals, while hosts could only score 23 goals. Pakistani player, Muzammil Hussain scored 8 goals.

On Monday in hockey event of 18th Asian Games, Pakistani team started well, and smashed Thailand with 10-0. Pakistan will now play their second match against Oman on Wednesday.Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Talha Talib secured the seventh position in the Asian Games 2018 men’s 62kg weightlifting contest. He secured a total 287 points in the competition.

Eko Yuli Irawan of Indonesia secured the gold medal while Van Vinh Trinh of Vietnam clinched the silver medal. Uzbekistan’s Adkhamjon Ergashev took home the bronze medal. Chol Bom Sin of North Korea came fourth while Japan’s Yoichi Itokazu and Vietnam Xuan Hoang Dinh secured the fifth and sixth places, respectively.