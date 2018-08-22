Wed August 22, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
August 22, 2018

Khawaja should open against Pakistan: Katich

SYDNEY: Simon Katich, the former Australia batsman, feels Usman Khawaja should open the batting for his team considering his seniority and experience.

With Australia set to tour UAE for a Test series against Pakistan, and Matt Renshaw likely to seal one opening position, Khawaja could occupy the other spot considering that he has batted at the No. 3 position for his team, feels Katich.

Although Khawaja has a poor record batting in Asia - an average of 14.62 in nine innings with a highest of 26 - he has opened a couple of times for Australia and has fared well at the top spot.

He came up with a fine 145 against South Africa at the Adelaide Oval in November 2016 while he scored an unbeaten 79 in the second innings of the New Year Test against Pakistan in Sydney in January 2017 after filling in for the opening position following a concussion to Renshaw.

Meanwhile, Renshaw has been in a rich vein of form in recent months after a slump in 2017 that led to his exclusion from the Ashes squad. After scoring three centuries during the Sheffield Shield to power Queensland to the title, Renshaw was recalled for the Johannesburg Test. Although he didn’t do well in that game, he fared well in the County season, scoring 523 runs in six first-class matches for Somerset, including three centuries.

