Interim PCB chief takes charge

LAHORE: Justice (retd) Syed Afzal Haider has been as interim chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB to conduct the election of Ehsan Mani who has been nominated as chairman of the PCB.

Pakistan cricket chief patron Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday nominated Mani as Najam Sethi’s successor after the later resigned from the post. The interim chairman of the board has taken charge of the office and will look after the election proceeding of the new chairman.

As par the PCB constitution, Haider will inform the PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG) about the procedure and schedule for elections on the next working day, after Eidul Azha holidays.He is tasked to hold the elections within four weeks of the nomination of new chairman.

Haider in a television interview stated that after the entire BoG confirmed their availability the schedule for elections will be announced.

“On Friday August 24, the board members will be informed about the imminent changes in PCB and once they confirm their availability, the schedule for elections will be announced.”