Wed August 22, 2018
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

It’s time to deliver

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Naya style of a Naya PM

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2018

Sethi points out challenges Mani will face

LAHORE: The former Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi on Tuesday pointed out some of the expected challenges his successor would be facing the time he would take over the charge of office.

Sethi in a video after posting his resignation on tweeter and sending the same to the Prime minister house and ministry of IPC, pointed out the expected challenge for his likely successor Ehsan Mani and his team.

“There will be a new team now and I am sure they will also perform well,” he added. “However, it is necessary that I guide them a bit about challenges they will face in future,” he added.

“The first challenge is to bring PSL to Pakistan, we have to prepare for 8 to 12 PSL matches in Pakistan, it is our promise to the Pakistani nation,” he mentioned. Sethi also mentioned the completion of construction work at National Stadium Karachi before the fourth edition of PSL as one of the tasks the new management should concentrate on.

The former chairman also talked about eliminating of corruption from cricket, especially PSL, otherwise, it would be disastrous for the brand.“Our anti-corruption unit is working day and night to weed out corruption from cricket.

It corruption is the biggest threat to PSL and we are leaving with a strong system in place, I hope the new team will give full attention to it, otherwise, a small stain will cause a lot of damage,” he added.

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

