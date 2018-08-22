Sethi points out challenges Mani will face

LAHORE: The former Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi on Tuesday pointed out some of the expected challenges his successor would be facing the time he would take over the charge of office.

Sethi in a video after posting his resignation on tweeter and sending the same to the Prime minister house and ministry of IPC, pointed out the expected challenge for his likely successor Ehsan Mani and his team.

“There will be a new team now and I am sure they will also perform well,” he added. “However, it is necessary that I guide them a bit about challenges they will face in future,” he added.

“The first challenge is to bring PSL to Pakistan, we have to prepare for 8 to 12 PSL matches in Pakistan, it is our promise to the Pakistani nation,” he mentioned. Sethi also mentioned the completion of construction work at National Stadium Karachi before the fourth edition of PSL as one of the tasks the new management should concentrate on.

The former chairman also talked about eliminating of corruption from cricket, especially PSL, otherwise, it would be disastrous for the brand.“Our anti-corruption unit is working day and night to weed out corruption from cricket.

It corruption is the biggest threat to PSL and we are leaving with a strong system in place, I hope the new team will give full attention to it, otherwise, a small stain will cause a lot of damage,” he added.