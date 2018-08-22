Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

World

REUTERS
August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

A bow or a curtsey? Austrian minister’s gesture to Putin sparks furore

VIENNA: Austria´s foreign minister was at the centre of a storm of criticism on Tuesday after making a deep curtsey to Russian leader Vladimir Putin at her wedding, with critics blaming her for a naive gesture that would hurt her country´s reputation.

The Kremlin leader, while not known to be a particularly close friend of the minister, Karin Kneissl, was the star guest at her wedding in an Austrian village at the weekend. Video coverage showed Kneissl ending a waltz with Putin with a deep curtsey, a gesture that some Austrian media said would hand the Kremlin propaganda to the detriment of Austria for years to come. “Kneissl´s kneeling in front of Putin is a disgrace,” the daily Der Standard said, adding: “The foreign minister has lost all credibility by the way she handled Vladimir Putin. “Kneissl, 53, a polyglot Middle East expert without political affiliation, was appointed to her job by the far-right Freedom Party which has a cooperation agreement with Putin´s United Russia Party.

Her critics zeroed in on the fact that Austria is currently holding the presidency of the European Union at a time of increasing tensions between the bloc and Russia over a range of issues. Austria did not follow other members of the EU this year in expelling Russian diplomats after Britain accused the Kremlin of involvement in the use of a nerve agent against a former Russian spy and his daughter in England - a charge Moscow denies. For students of etiquette, there was much debate over whether Kneissl had curtseyed or whether she had bowed to the Kremlin leader at the end of their short waltz together.

A formal curtsey is a major element of Viennese ballroom etiquette, said Roman Svabek, owner of the dancing school that for the past ten years has organised the famous Vienna Opera Ball. Performing the so-called “compliment” at the end of the dance is intended to express the respect due to the person addressed, Svabek said. The tradition dates back to the times of the Vienna congress, when international diplomats were sent to the balls in the Austrian Empire´s capital to negotiate secret back-room deals, according to Svabek. “It was a mixture of a curtsey and a bow,” Svabek told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The lady typically curtsies, keeping her eyes up. A gentleman bows with his eyes cast down. “Whether it was a bow or a curtsey, though, cut little ice with sections of the Austrian media. Enabling Kremlin propaganda “to gleefully spread pictures where the Austrian representative is going down on her knees in front of Putin” was a big mistake that will dog Austria for a long time, commented the daily Kleine Zeitung.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight