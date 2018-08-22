Trump’s Fed comments dent dollar

LONDON: The dollar fell versus the euro and pound Tuesday after US President Donald Trump hit out at the Federal Reserve’s interest rate rises, accusing it of not backing his economic plan, while most equity markets climbed looking ahead to China-US trade talks.

The dollar, on the ascent in recent months thanks to Fed rate rises and a robust US economy, stumbled after Trump’s latest criticism of the central bank.In an interview with Reuters, the president said he was “not thrilled” with the rate rises under new Fed boss Jerome Powell, repeating comments made last month about the bank’s tightening measures.

“The dollar has slipped in response to President Trump’s comments, though the underlying upward trend remains intact,” VTB Capital economist Neil MacKinnon said on Tuesday. “Most Fed-watchers are of the view that Powell is emphasising the need for financial stability and with a positive US economic backdrop is obliged to tighten policy. There is little indication that he will accede to any demands from President Trump to halt monetary tightening,” he added.When Trump was asked if he believed in the Fed’s independence, he refused to say yes, telling the reporter: “I believe in the Fed doing what’s good for the country.”