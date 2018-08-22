Wed August 22, 2018
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

It’s time to deliver

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Naya style of a Naya PM

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

World

AFP
August 22, 2018

Spain knife attacker was gay and suicidal: probe

BARCELONA: A man shot dead as he attacked a Spanish police station had come out as gay and wanted to commit suicide, a source close to the probe said Tuesday based on testimony of the assailant’s ex-wife.

Abdel Wahab Taib, a 29-year-old Algerian man, invoked the name of Allah during the assault early Monday in the town of Cornella de Llobregat near Barcelona. Authorities are treating the incident as a “terrorist attack” although the source, who refused to be named, said “there don’t appear to be any signs of jihadism.”

According to the source, Taib’s ex-wife, a Spaniard who reportedly converted to Islam after meeting him, told police he had recently told her he was homosexual.“She said they had separated, that he had revealed his homosexuality and that he was disturbed about how that fit in with the Muslim religion,” the source said.

“We’re putting this down to confusion, a suicide attempt. There are some who do it throwing themselves off a bridge, he opted for this method. “We’re basing ourselves on his wife’s testimony, who says he had not veered towards extremism.”David Martinez, the ex-wife’s lawyer, told reporters the couple had signed divorce papers last Tuesday and ruled out a terror-related motivation for the attack.

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

