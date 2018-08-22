Italian Actress Asia denies sexual relationship with Jimmy Bennett

ROME: Italian actress and sexual abuse campaigner Asia Argento denied Tuesday having had a sexual relationship five years ago with an underage teen, calling the allegations part of “a long-standing persecution”. The New York Times reported on Sunday that Argento, a Harvey Weinstein accuser and leading figure in the #MeToo movement, had paid Jimmy Bennett $380,000 over the alleged 2013 incident at a Los Angeles hotel.