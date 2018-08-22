Indonesian woman imprisoned for complaining mosque too loud

JAKARTA: An Indonesian court sentenced a Buddhist woman to 18 months in prison for blasphemy on Tuesday, after she was accused of insulting Islam for complaining that neighborhood mosque was too loud. Meiliana, a 44-year old ethnic Chinese Buddhist had complained the Muslim call to prayer, repeated five times a day, was being played too loudly at the mosque near her house in North Sumatra. Indonesia has the world’s largest population of Muslims and sizable Buddhist, Christian and other religious minorities. “She had said something that insulted religion, in this case Islam,” said Jamaluddin, spokesman of the Medan district court, adding the defendant had “showed remorse and apologized”.