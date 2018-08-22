US deports accused former Nazi guard to Germany

WASHINGTON: A 95-year old New York City man believed to be a former guard at a labor camp in Nazi-occupied Poland arrived in Germany after being arrested and deported by US immigration authorities, US officials said on Tuesday. The White House said Jakiw Palij served as a guard at the Trawniki Labor Camp, where about 6,000 Jewish men, women and children were shot dead on Nov. 3, 1943, in one of the single largest massacres of the Holocaust. The United States had been trying to get Palij out of the country since the issue of a 2004 deportation order but after talks with top members of Chancellor Angela Merkel´s government Germany agreed to take him in. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said Palij had arrived by military plane at Duesseldorf airport in western Germany and taken to a home for the elderly in the area.