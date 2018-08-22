Top S Korea Buddhist quits over corruption, fatherhood allegations

SEOUL: The head of South Korea´s biggest Buddhist denomination stepped down on Tuesday amid allegations that he forged his academic credentials, amassed vast wealth and fathered a child in breach of celibacy rules. With more than 3,000 temples, 13,000 monks and seven million followers, the Jogye Order is followed by most of South Korea´s Buddhists and is highly influential in a country where religion remains a powerful social force. But it has long been dogged by corruption allegations and factional feuds that often spill over into the headlines. The resignation of Jogye president Seoljeong came days after he lost an unprecedented vote of no confidence by the order´s governing committee.