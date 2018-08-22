Wed August 22, 2018
REUTERS
August 22, 2018

British tycoon killed in seaplane crash leaves £41m to Oxfam

LONDON: A tycoon killed with his family in a seaplane crash in Australia on New Year´s Eve has left a 41 million pound ($52 million) fortune to the crisis-hit charity Oxfam, a British newspaper reported on Tuesday. The bequest comes at a time when Oxfam is trying to find 16 million pounds in savings as it grapples with the fallout from a sex abuse scandal.

The charity, which has lost thousands of donors since reports earlier this year that its staff used prostitutes while working in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, said it had only recently been notified and could not confirm the amount.

“We are extremely grateful for this bequest,” Oxfam said in a statement. Richard Cousins, 58, boss of catering giant Compass Group Plc, died with sons William, 25, Edward, 23, fiancee Emma Bowden, 48, and her daughter Heather, 11, when their plane nose-dived into the Hawkesbury River north of Sydney. The Sun newspaper reported that some time before the crash Cousins drew up a will with a “common tragedy clause”, leaving his money to Oxfam in the event that he and his sons were killed together.

