Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Islamabad

August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

RNITTE organises QIP2018

Islamabad: Roots National Institute of Teacher Training and Education (RNITTE) is the training institute at The Millennium Education that has been providing Professional Development Courses to the Teachers, Academic coordinators, Principals, Headmistress and the Management Staff. Every year RNITTE conducts Qualification Induction Program to its teaching faculty before every academic session.

This year QIP 2018 training program was designed to enlighten its teachers about the importance of in-house curriculum of Roots Millennium Schools and how it can be effectively presented into the classrooms by integrating 21 century teaching pedagogies. This workshop facilitated in understanding and implementing the curriculum & then revolutionizing and ameliorating the role of an effective teacher through a structured process of teacher education, training & development. This two days training venture comprised of specialized orientations for Montessori, Junior School and Lower Secondary Teaching and management staff. Roots Millennium Schools has a history of successful and student centred curriculum advancements with a focus on child academic development by involving the 3 E’s Exposure, Expansion and Exploration.

Qualification Induction Program is offered at the beginning of the Academic Session to all existing and newly inducted teachers’. The focus of QIP session is to give guidelines and to equip teachers with the knowledge and tools needed to meet the requirement of their expected roles. All subject leads shall discuss their books and usage of collateral for efficient and organized teaching in the classrooms. A key benchmark RMSset is the on-going monitoring of our professional attributes as teachers. To this end, RMS inculcate the 5 ‘Teacher Attributes’ (Confident, Responsible, Reflective, Innovative and Engaged) throughout in QIP to describe the effective characteristics and behaviours expected of a professional educator working in RMS.

Speaking on the occasion Founder RNITTE and Founder/Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI and Director Academics Ms. Erum Atif highlighted the responsibility of the 21st century educator revolve around three key points i.e. Skills, Knowledge and Values. The important parameters of the school developments are ACADEMICS, SKILLS, IMAGE, CULTURE, CURRICULUM and MANAGEMENT.Teacher role is to reach out to the child, to build social-emotional connection with the child, making child understand development of skills and understanding of the curriculum.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight