RNITTE organises QIP2018

Islamabad: Roots National Institute of Teacher Training and Education (RNITTE) is the training institute at The Millennium Education that has been providing Professional Development Courses to the Teachers, Academic coordinators, Principals, Headmistress and the Management Staff. Every year RNITTE conducts Qualification Induction Program to its teaching faculty before every academic session.

This year QIP 2018 training program was designed to enlighten its teachers about the importance of in-house curriculum of Roots Millennium Schools and how it can be effectively presented into the classrooms by integrating 21 century teaching pedagogies. This workshop facilitated in understanding and implementing the curriculum & then revolutionizing and ameliorating the role of an effective teacher through a structured process of teacher education, training & development. This two days training venture comprised of specialized orientations for Montessori, Junior School and Lower Secondary Teaching and management staff. Roots Millennium Schools has a history of successful and student centred curriculum advancements with a focus on child academic development by involving the 3 E’s Exposure, Expansion and Exploration.

Qualification Induction Program is offered at the beginning of the Academic Session to all existing and newly inducted teachers’. The focus of QIP session is to give guidelines and to equip teachers with the knowledge and tools needed to meet the requirement of their expected roles. All subject leads shall discuss their books and usage of collateral for efficient and organized teaching in the classrooms. A key benchmark RMSset is the on-going monitoring of our professional attributes as teachers. To this end, RMS inculcate the 5 ‘Teacher Attributes’ (Confident, Responsible, Reflective, Innovative and Engaged) throughout in QIP to describe the effective characteristics and behaviours expected of a professional educator working in RMS.

Speaking on the occasion Founder RNITTE and Founder/Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI and Director Academics Ms. Erum Atif highlighted the responsibility of the 21st century educator revolve around three key points i.e. Skills, Knowledge and Values. The important parameters of the school developments are ACADEMICS, SKILLS, IMAGE, CULTURE, CURRICULUM and MANAGEMENT.Teacher role is to reach out to the child, to build social-emotional connection with the child, making child understand development of skills and understanding of the curriculum.