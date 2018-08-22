Wed August 22, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2018

LPG price increases thrice in four days

LAHORE: The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was increased unjustifiably for the third time in just four days, alleged Irfan Khokhar, Chairman LPG Distributors Association here Tuesday.

In a statement, he said, poor LPG consumers are on receiving end due to persistent increase in price of cooking and auto-fuel. With latest jump, LPG prices were increased unreasonably by Rs5 per kg, Rs60/domestic cylinder and Rs120 per commercial cylinder.

He claimed that local LPG producers were acting like gas mafia as 95 percent locally produced LPG is being sold at imported rates.

There is no check on prices as these were being raised with the sweet will of sellers. He warned that more increase is expected in coming days as no mechanism is in place for regulating price of LPG. The LPG Distributors Association demanded the government to set local producer price at Rs30,000/mt as was decided in LPG policy 2016.

Cleanliness: Albayrak completed Eid cleanliness arrangements on Tuesday. The company officials said Albayrak has provided additional resources, machinery and vehicles in field to ensure cleanliness on Eid.

Other than 300 regular vehicles of Albayrak 804 additional vehicles would lift waste and carry out cleanliness operations during Eid days.

New uniforms, safety masks and gloves have been distributed among the sanitary staff. Over 236,700-kg lime and 24,000-litre phenyl have been provided to union councils. Special washing operations with rose water are regularly being carried out in and around mosques and Eidgahs. Lime and rose water would be sprinkled in and around Eidgahs, Imambargahs and mosques before Eid prayers to provide cleaner surroundings to the worshippers.

Additional machinery and workforce have also been deputed in slaughterhouses. Keeping in view the expected rainfall on Eid, sanitary staff and machinery have been deputed on choking points to prevent blockage in the open and roadside drains. The waste related complaints would also be addressed in time.

Eid camps have been set up in different union councils where citizens can get waste bags. Citizens would be briefed about helpline 1139 and would be requested to cooperate with the sanitary staff during Eid days. Albayrak Company would arrange lunch for its workers who would be on duty during Eid days.

