Son warns of tough route as South Korea seek Asian gold

JAKARTA: Son Heung-min has warned South Korea face a tough run to the Asian Games final after failing to top their group, as he bids for a gold that could save his career from being derailed by military service.

Son’s volley in a 1-0 win against Kyrgyzstan fired his team into the last 16 of the regional Olympics Monday, setting up a clash with fellow heavyweights Iran — the tournament’s top-ranked team.

Nothing less than gold will be enough to exempt Son, 26, from his 21-month compulsory military service, and he warned his young team-mates they will need to be more clinical in front of goal.

“The Iran team are very strong. We need to prepare very well,” said Son. “We are all professional players, so I think they should learn by themselves — I don’t think I need to say anything to them. But we know what we need to improve on for the next game.”

South Korea finished second in their group after a shock loss to Malaysia.Victory against Iran on Thursday would likely see South Korea face a highly rated Uzbekistan side in the quarter-finals.