Beckham to receive UEFA President’s Award

LAUSANNE: Former England captain David Beckham will be presented the 2018 UEFA President’s Award, in recognition of his remarkable career and humanitarian efforts, the sport’s European governing body said on Tuesday.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin hailed Beckham as “a true football icon of his generation” after selecting the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder to receive the award in Monaco later this year.

“The President’s Award recognises outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities,” Ceferin said in a statement. “I have chosen David Beckham as the recipient of this year’s award because he has been a global ambassador for football.”

Beckham made 762 appearances for club and country, scoring 130 goals in a career spanning over 20 years.He won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League with United, before claiming the La Liga title with Real.