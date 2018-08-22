Wed August 22, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 22, 2018

Gasly to replace Ricciardo at Red Bull next season

PARIS: French driver Pierre Gasly will replace the departing Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull next season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old Gasly, who currently drives for Red Bull’s junior team Toro Rosso, will line up alongside Max Verstappen after Australian Ricciardo leaves for Renault at the end of the 2018 campaign.

“It has been my goal to race for this team since I joined the Red Bull Junior Driver Programme in 2013, and this incredible opportunity is another step forward in my ambition to win Grands Prix and compete for world championships,” said Gasly.

The Frenchman only made his Formula One debut at the Malaysian Grand Prix last October, but has scored 26 points for Toro Rosso this year, with a best finish of fourth in Bahrain. He is 13th in the drivers’ standings and has scored 24 more points than the second Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley.

“Since Pierre first stepped into a Formula One seat with Scuderia Toro Rosso less than a year ago he has proved the undoubted talent that Red Bull has nurtured since his early career,” team principal Christian Horner said on the Red Bull website, adding that Gasly was “one of the most exciting young drivers in motorsport”.

Red Bull have struggled for consistency this year, but have managed to win three races, with two of those coming from Ricciardo.

