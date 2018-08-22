PTF slammed for poor show at Asian Games

KARACHI: Pakistan’s performance in tennis events at Asian Games has been criticised by the tennis community of the country.

Pakistani tennis teams (men and women) played 12 matches in five events and managed to win only two.“There were no trails for men’s and women’s teams,” said a former Davis Cup captain while talking to ‘The News’.

“Besides, there was no coach or non-playing captain with the team,” he added. He said it was beyond comprehension on what criterion Mahek Khokhar was included in the squad. “She’s not even in top ten ladies rankings in Pakistan,” said the former captain.

He added that on the other hand Shahzad Khan was ignored although he had played three ITF Futures events in Pakistan and won two doubles events.“Why did Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) sponsor the manager instead of sending a coach or a non-playing captain?” he asked.

He added that the unprofessional team of PTF president Saleem Saifullah Khan was letting him down. “If the PTF president continues to keep these advisors, we won’t see Pakistan anywhere on the tennis map even at the South Asia level,” he said.

He said Pakistan would be demoted in Davis Cup from group 1 to group 2 and even group 3. “The new government should constitute a committee to keep check and balance on sports federations,” suggested the former captain.

It is to be noted that Aqeel Khan was made playing captain by PTF though he had failed as a playing captain in the past. He was the playing captain in Davis Cup tie against New Zealand in 2016. Pakistan lost that tie 5-0. The former captain said that Pakistan were ranked fourth in Davis Cup in Asia but this poor performance in Asian Games would result in a much lower ranking.