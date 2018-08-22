Weightlifter Diaz wins first gold for Philippines

JAKARTA: Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won the Philippines’ first gold medal of the 2018 Asian Games and “proud Indonesian” Eko Yuli Irawan triumphed for the hosts on a pulsating day of action Tuesday.

Diaz, the silver medallist from the Rio Olympics, pipped Turkmenistan’s Kristina Shermetova by just one kilogramme to win the women’s 53kg class.Earlier Irawan, also a silver medallist in Rio, dominated the men’s 62kg competition to take Indonesia’s first weightlifting gold of the Games in front of President Joko Widodo.

Veteran Irawan, 29, has won multiple major medals in a senior weightlifting career stretching back to his bronze at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, but had never before set foot on the top step of the podium.

“I’m a proud Indonesian and pleased for the country to win gold,” Irawan told AFP after receiving his medal from president Widodo.“I feel like everything I have fought for I have now finally achieved.”

Diaz raised 92kg in the snatch and 115kg in the clean and jerk for a 207kg total that proved just enough to edge out Shermetova (93kg snatch, 113kg clean and jerk).Thailand’s Khambao Surodchana took the bronze on 201kg (86kg, 115kg).

Irawan’s almost flawless performance of strength and control was capped by a 170kg lift in the clean and jerk which raised the roof at the Jakarta International Expo.

To screams from his adoring home fans, Irawan saluted the country’s president seated in front of him, broke into a huge smile and flashed a thumbs-up to the packed 2,000-capacity venue after setting a winning total of 311kg.

Vietnam’s Trinh van Vinh needed a mammoth personal best of 179kg with the final lift of the competition to snatch gold, but he crumpled in the attempt.

Finally Irawan could savour the golden moment that had always eluded him in the past, after Olympic bronzes at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, silver at Rio two years ago and Asian Games bronzes in 2010 and 2014.

Trinh consoled himself with silver, and the bronze went to Uzbekistan’s Adkhamjon Ergashev.Irawan began in dominant fashion with 141kg in the snatch, good enough for a 5kg cushion over Ergashev and 8kg over Trinh.

Meanwhile North Korea’s Sin Chol Bom, who had been expected to challenge Irawan, was struggling back on 130kg after the first stanza and eventually finished fourth.

At the pool, Liu Xiang swam a world record time to win gold and teenage sensation Rikako Ikee won her fourth title of the meet as China and Japan maintained a firm grip on the honours.

Sun Yang again stamped his class on the Games in the 400 metres freestyle and even though world record holder Ippei Watanabe was upset in the 200m breaststroke final, the Asian superpowers swept the golds for a third straight night.

Multiple world and Olympic champion Sun’s masterful display of power swimming earned him a third title in Jakarta after his triumphs in the 200m and 800m freestyle and helped China edge ahead of Japan in the medals table with 11 golds to 10.

Liu opened China’s account in spectacular fashion by steaming down the pool in 26.98 seconds, bettering the 27.06 which her compatriot and former world champion Zhao Jing swam in a bodysuit in Rome in 2009.

Meanwhile, sixteen-year-old Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary set a new Asian Games record as he bagged the first major title of his career in the 10 metre air pistol competition.

Chaudhary’s 240.7 put him ahead of Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsuda, who scored 239.7, and fellow Indian Abhishek Verma’s 219.3.

He captured India’s first shooting gold medal of the Games in Indonesia after Deepak Kumar and Lakshay Lakshay had to settle for silver in the 10m air rifle and men’s trap.

In the men’s 50m rifle three positions, China’s Hui Zicheng saw off his Indian challenger Sanjeev Rajput to take gold with a score of 453.3.

The 2016 World Cup Final silver medallist claimed China’s fifth gold medal of the shooting competition, putting them well ahead of second-placed Taiwan on two.

In the inaugural mixed trap team event, Alain Moussa and Ray Bassil secured Lebanon’s first gold medal of the Games.