Ex-Nazi camp guard deported

BERLIN: Germany on Tuesday took in a 95-year-old former guard at a Nazi labour camp where more than 6,000 people were killed, after he was stripped of his US citizenship.

The German foreign ministry said it had agreed to accept the former Ukraine national Jakiw Palij after his expulsion from the United States late Monday, citing Berlin’s "moral duty" in light of the Nazis’ crimes. "The United States had repeatedly pressed for Germany to take in Palij," the ministry said. Berlin, however, had long resisted because he was not a German citizen.