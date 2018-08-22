The new leadership

This refers to the article ‘The season of miracles’ (Aug 20) by Mr Zaigham Khan. The fine article, even though somewhat cynical in tone, highlighted many home truths that we, as a nation, along with our ‘new’ leaders need to think about carefully. The past mistakes of dictators should not be either construed as good examples or idealised; and Imran Khan and his team must seek to develop a genuine democratic ambiance and spirit.

Also, religiosity and crass sentimentalism are in no way helpful to the task ahead. So, instead of using the same old rhetoric, real and practical goals should be set and implemented, for everyone to see and follow. I wish the best for my country and its new leadership.

Syed Anjum Ali

Haripur