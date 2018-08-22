Model Town killings, housing scam: Punjab CM pledges impartial probe

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said he will conduct an impartial investigation into Model Town killings and housing societies scam.

On Tuesday he met Prime Minister Imran Khan, gave an interview to a private TV channel, addressed a meeting of party leaders and elected representatives, and met two delegations – one comprising Pakistan Muslim League-Q members and the other representatives from southern Punjab districts. In his meeting with the prime minister, he discussed formation of the Punjab cabinet also.

He warned that all corrupt officials of the government departments would be held accountable, and an audit of five chief minister houses would also be carried out.

The CM said austerity and national money-saving measures would be adopted in all government affairs, as he believed in practical works and not hollow slogans. He assured that the people of Punjab would witness a change in governance for themselves.

He said development projects would be launched all across the province without any discrimination, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s agenda of a developed Pakistan would be implemented in letter and spirit, and all resources would be brought into use for the purpose.

The chief minister said this Eid would prove a harbinger of change in the province, all his cabinet members would be independent to carry out the development programs, though no compromise would be made on merit. He also extended felicitations to the students who passed their 9th and 10th board examinations with distinction.

Separately, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here on Tuesday in which the law and order situation and security arrangements for Eidul Azha were reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said the rule of law would be ensured at every level and made it clear that anything in violation of law would not be tolerated by him. "If I ever direct any unlawful doing, it should not be abided by," he said and added the golden principles of merit, good governance and rule of law would reign supreme and people would be provided necessary relief by introducing changes in the real sense. He assured that good reputed and hardworking officers would be supported. Those who failed to perform would not continue serving in Punjab and such officers should make a plan about themselves.

He said the archaic police system would be reformed according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government expenditures would be minimized by introducing austerity in the real sense. Visible improvements would be noticed by everyone and such transformations were meant to altruistically serve people, he added.

The chief minister disclosed that he would personally visit every division and district to review the performance of public sector departments at the grassroots level. "I will only keep essential security;" he said and assured that hardworking officers would be given honour. He directed that foolproof arrangements be ensured to protect the life and property of people on Eidul Azha. Practical steps should be taken to stop the scourge of one wheeling and only lip service would not help anymore. "I will provide full support to improve the police system," he said.

He also directed ensuring best arrangements of cleanliness on Eidul Azha and added that solid waste management companies, provincial administration and other relevant agencies should proactively work in this regard. Best cleanliness arrangements should be made in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province; he said and added that all possible resources should be utilized for this purpose. He said that this year's sanitation arrangements should be better than previous years and line departments should perform their duties in a coordinated manner. He said strict action would be taken if people faced any difficulty due to presence of animals' remains. Provision of a neat and clean environment to people, along with availability of necessary facilities was the responsibility of the government and line departments would have to buckle down to achieve this goal, he said.

He reiterated that no compromise would be made on cleanliness arrangements and ban on burning sacrificial animals' parts in public should be strictly implemented and animals' waste should be timely disposed of. The CM said he would personally monitor arrangements made on Eidul Azha for the facilitations of people and added that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to cleanliness. Action would be taken on public complaints with regard to cleanliness, concluded the chief minister.

The additional chief secretary (home) and the IG police briefed the meeting about different steps taken for the protection of life and property of people. The chief secretary, the ACS (home), the additional chief secretary, the IG police, administrative officers and representatives of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.