Wed August 22, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2018

Don’t overindulge, medics advise people

Islamabad: Eidul Azha is all about eating meaty food but the doctors have advised people against overindulging to stay healthy during the three days festival.

When asked about health eating tips for Eid, Dr. Wasim Khawaja, a Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences physician, told 'The News' that the people were free to take meat, sweets and beverages on the days but excess of theirs could cause them gastric irritation, high level of cholesterol, acidity, abdominal contraction, nausea, diarrhoea, heart problems and constipation.

He said high-calorie food and drinks were not completely barred, but their small intake with salad was highly recommended. While asking people not to skip meals during Eid days, Dr. Khawaja said taking balanced food and drinks at regular intervals would keep cholesterol level in blood controlled. He said compared with fizzy beverages, use of water is better, as it could help avoid intake of excessive liquid calories. He also suggested tea after meal.

Dr. Sharif Astori of the Polyclinic hospital also urged people to try low-fat dishes on Eidul Azha to enjoy the festival to the fullest. He said since most of the food was meat based on ‘Bakra Eid’, use of fat and high-calorie sauces in their preparation should be avoided.

Dr. Astori said the people’s focus should be on Eid celebrations and not stuffing themselves with meat. He recommended stroll after meal to burn calories. While suggesting use of oral saline for diarrhea and antacid for gastric problem, he said in case of any serious condition, doctor should be consulted.

