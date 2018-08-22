KP NAB authorises several inquiries

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday authorised several inquiries against officials of various government departments for alleged corruption and corrupt practices. The inquiry was authorized at a Regional Board Meeting (RBM) chaired by Farmanullah Khan, Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting was attended by directors, deputy prosecutor general, case officers and other investigation officers concerned.

A per the official communiqué, the meeting authorized the inquiry against the officials of Culture Department for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of funds in “Saqafat Ke Zinda Ameen” project. The regional board also authorized an inquiry against Pir Yousaf Shah, XEN Irrigation Department of Fata, now called tribal districts, for his alleged involvement of accumulation of huge assets worth millions of rupees.

The board authorized another inquiry against Muhammad Tariq, account officer, Khyber district, for alleged corruption and corrupt practices. The subject is alleged to have accumulated huge assets.The regional board authorised inquiry against officials of Forest and Transport Department (KP) for corruption and corrupt practice.

The subjects are alleged to have misused authority and awarded 16 kanal Forest Department Land and land of Transport Department (KP).The board authorized an inquiry against officials of Communication and Works Department Mardan regarding corruption and corrupt practice. The subjects allegedly awarded a contract for construction of Model Anti-Terrorism Courts Mardan in gross violation of the rules.

The board upgraded inquiry into the investigation against officials of Fata Secretariat. The subjects allegedly embezzled millions of rupees allocation for “Construction of Flood Protection Wall for protection of Safanullah Kassa Aghazan Killay Miranshah in North Waziristan.