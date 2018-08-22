Sindh Police approve Rs 200m additional welfare package

KARACHI: The Sindh Police have approved the increase of the welfare facility bringing it at par with that of the Punjab Police as well as approving Rs200 million worth additional welfare package.

The IGP Sindh, Amjad Javed Saleemi, while presiding over a meeting of Sindh Police Benevolent and Welfare Fund Board, also approved the Eid fund of Rs 5,000 for the families of officers and officials who have died in performance of duty.

It was decided to raise the medical assistance from Rs one lakh to Rs 10 lakh in case of serious ailments. For service-related-litigations, the assistance was increased to Rs500,000. The Welfare Board also decided to give special motorcycles to cops who become permanently disabled during performance of service. The fund for widows has been increased from Rs3,000 to Rs 5,000.

The Marriage Grant has been increased to Rs50,000 each for two children of a policeman’s family. The Welfare Board also approved Rs 15,000 for retirement grant after service of 25 years and for retiring at 60 years it has been increased to basic pay from Rs 25,000. 50 per cent of scholarship for students security, 70 per cent marks have been approved to be increased to full hundred percent over securing 65 per cent marks.