Trump doesn’t expect much from China trade talks this week

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump does not expect much progress from trade talks with China this week in Washington, he told Reuters.

Trump said in an interview that he had "no time frame" for ending the trade dispute with China, which threatens to impose tariffs on virtually all goods traded between the world´s two largest economies.

"I´m like them; I have a long horizon," he added. The talks this week come as new U.S. tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods take effect at 12:01 a.m. (0401 GMT) on Thursday, along with retaliatory tariffs from Beijing on an equal amount of U.S. goods.

The U.S. Trade Representative´s Office also is holding hearings this week on proposals for tariffs on a further $200 billion of Chinese goods that will start to directly hit consumer products. Trump said Chinese negotiators would be arriving shortly, adding he did not "anticipate much" from the mid-level discussions.

He said resolving the trade dispute with China will "take time because China´s done too well for too long, and they´ve become spoiled. They dealt with people that, frankly, didn´t know what they were doing, to allow us to get into this position."

Trump also accused China of manipulating its yuan currency to make up for having to pay tariffs imposed by Washington, while arguing the U.S. central bank should be more accommodating.

The meetings, expected to take place on Wednesday and Thursday in Washington, are the first formal U.S.-China trade talks since June, when U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Chinese economic adviser Liu He in Beijing but returned with no agreements.

Since then, Washington and Beijing have been locked in escalating rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs, with tariffs on $50 billion in goods by each country expected to be in place by Thursday. Trump has threatened to impose duties on virtually all of the more than $500 billion of Chinese goods exported to the United States.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang, asked about Trump´s comments at a regular news briefing in Beijing, reiterated that China hoped the talks could reach a "good result". "We hope that both sides can sit down quietly and steadily, and dedicate themselves to getting a good result on the basis of equality, parity and trust," Lu said.

Trump´s tariffs are part of his administration´s effort to pressure China into making major changes to its economic policies to better protect intellectual property, end its industrial subsidy efforts and open its markets to foreign competition.

Beijing denies U.S. allegations that it systematically forces the unfair transfer of U.S. technology and insists that it adheres to World Trade Organization rules. The Washington talks will be led by U.S. Treasury Undersecretary David Malpass and Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen.

Meanwhile President Trump once more broke with protocol as he criticized the US Federal Reserve for raising interest rates and accused it of failing to support his economic policies. And in an interview with Reuters, he declined to confirm his support for the central bank´s independence, something that has the potential to worry financial markets.

That was a step further than Trump went just a month ago, when he also said he was "not thrilled" with the Fed for raising the key interest rate. As the US economy has recovered, the Fed has raised the benchmark lending rate seven times since December 2015, twice this year under current Chairman Jerome Powell, and it expected to hike twice more in 2018.

Powell in a radio interview in mid-July said he was not concerned about pressure on him to alter policy, saying "we don´t take political considerations into account." He added at the time that "no one in the administration has said anything to me that really gives me concern on this front."

Trump nominated Powell to lead the Fed after declining to give a second term to Janet Yellen, someone he harshly criticized during the presidential campaign in 2016, accusing her of keeping rates low to help his opponents.

He repeated his criticism of monetary policy under Powell´s leadership at a fundraiser on Friday, according to reports by the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. "I´m not thrilled with his raising of interest rates, no. I´m not thrilled," Trump repeated in the interview with Reuters.

Asked if he believed in Fed independence, Trump said: "I believe in the Fed doing what´s good for the country." Powell explained the rationale behind Fed policy in June, when the last rate increase took effect.

While rates remain low, "we think that gradually returning interest rates to a more normal level as the economy strengthens is the best way the Fed can help sustain an environment in which American households and businesses can thrive."