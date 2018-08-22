‘PTI govt to play constructive role in strengthening SAARC’

LAHORE: SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Tuesday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech and said the PTI government will play a constructive role in strengthening SAARC by bringing India and Pakistan close together.

Malik termed it as the harbinger of prosperity and peace in the region. He said the dream of progress, prosperity, and development coupled with peace in the region would not be achieved till Pakistan and India were free of mutual animosity and distrust.

“The region accounts for only three percent of global output and two percent of world exports," he said, adding that more foreign direct investments (FDIs) could be secured for SAARC if the two countries collaborate instead of indulging in non-productive competition. “Even trade within the SAARC countries is less than 6 percent, which is a big question mark,” The SAARC CCI SVP said.

With appropriate steps to remove trade barriers and streamline custom procedures, intra-regional trade in South Asia would nearly quadruple from the current $28 billion to over $100 billion.

He also urged the PTI leadership to work for removing distrust between US and Pakistan relationship. For this purpose, he suggested the United States and Pakistan should expand cooperation on the 2013 Joint Action Plan on Trade and Investment, as the US remains Pakistan’s largest bilateral export market and a significant source of FDI.

He said the United States was Pakistan’s largest bilateral trading partner, adding it would be in the interest of both the countries to enhance their trade volume which had been hovering around $5 billion for the last five years.

Malik also said PM Khan should take steps to bring political stability by bringing all political opponent parties on the same platform. Welcoming Khan’s commitment to build Diamer-Basha dam, he said Pakistan should reduce its dependence on India and Afghanistan for water by constructing dams and water reservoirs. “Dams will not only ensure water security but also reduce dependence on fossil fuels, balancing the energy mix which is heavily tilted towards oil,” he added. He said citizens were contributing for the construction of two dams, which was laudable, but it was not possible to cover the cost through charity. It requires resources which could only be met through loans worth billions of dollars.