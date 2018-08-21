Tarbela Dam filled to maximum level

LAHORE: Tarbela Dam on Monday filled to its maximum storage level of 1550 feet above mean sea level.

It is worth mentioning that 6.047 MAF water to the tune of maximum live storage capacity of Tarbela has been stored in the reservoir.

Meanwhile, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Monday is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 224,800 cusecs and Outflows 181,100 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 45,800 cusecs and Outflows 45,800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 29,300 cusecs and Outflows 10,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 74,300 cusecs and Outflows 42,600 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah; Inflows 213,700 cusecs and Outflows 205,700 cusecs, Chashma; Inflows 218,400 cusecs and Outflows 190,000 cusecs, Taunsa; Inflows 186,400 cusecs and Outflows 165,800 cusecs, Panjnad; Inflows 48,800 cusecs and Outflows 34,200 cusecs, Guddu; Inflows 256,000 cusecs and Outflows 227,300 cusecs, Sukkur; Inflows 205,400 cusecs and Outflows 149,800 cusecs, Kotri; Inflows 52,300 cusecs and Outflows 10,500.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela; Minimum operating level 1386 feet, present level 1550.00 maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 6.047 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla; Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1170.75 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 2.701 MAF.

Chashma; Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.227 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6 am.