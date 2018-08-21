Tue August 21, 2018
National

A
APP
August 21, 2018

Fawad vows to promote country’s positive image

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Monday vowed to build country’s positive image through active participation of the media in removing the misperceptions about Pakistan.

Talking to APP after the oath taking ceremony here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the Minister said media plays a very vital role in not only educating the people and creating awareness about vital issues, but also highlighting issues of national importance.

He said the new government would be seeking the support of the media in highlighting the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for ending corrupt practices, austerity drive, improvement of health and education sectors, environmental issues and institutional reforms. He specially mentioned the role of overseas Pakistanis and said the media can highlight the areas where the country was progressing and also point out the sectors where they can invest and help boost the national economy.

Fawad Chaudhry said his priorities would be to provide a safe and secure environment for the working journalists and the award of eighth wage board award. He said the professional working of the official media including the Associated Press of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television would be improved and made more independent, with no political interference, on the pattern of foreign media.

He said their Boards would also be made more powerful, besides revamping of their service structure.

Regarding the PTV he said it would be upgraded to be at par with the international news channels like the BBC and also play an active role in SAARC.

Regarding the Information Ministry he said the traditional practice of use of advertisements for political purpose would be done away with, while efforts would be undertaken to help its officials play their rightful role. He said there was a need of capacity building and restructuring to make the Ministry more effective.

