Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum
Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

National

MA
Muhammad Anis
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mazari condemns Dutch politician’s blasphemous activity

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Human Rights Minister, Dr Shireen Mazari, on Monday condemned the decision of the Dutch government to indulge one of their parliamentarians and provide him space to exhibit blasphemous cartoons of our Prophet (PBUH), which injure the sentiments of Muslims across the globe.

Dr Mazari said this action was a clear violation of the human rights of Muslims in Europe as this action is in violation of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

She pointed out that while guaranteeing the Freedom of Expression, Article 10 of this Convention states:

Everyone has the right to freedom of expression. …

The exercise of these freedoms, since it carries with it duties and responsibilities, may be subject to such formalities, conditions, restrictions or penalties as are prescribed by law and are necessary in a democratic society, in the interests of national security, territorial integrity or public safety, for the prevention of disorder or crime, for the protection of health or morals, for the protection or rights of others.

Apart from the Netherlands, other EU countries are also not only signatories to this European Convention but have limitations placed on the abuse of freedom of expression enshrined in their own constitutions. For example, Article 11 of the French Constitution states inter alia, that “Every citizen may, accordingly, speak, write and print with freedom, but shall be responsible for such abuses of this freedom as shall be defined by law.”

The Norwegian Constitution, in Article 100, declares:

“There shall be liberty of the press. No person may be punished for any writing, whatever its contents, which he has caused to be printed or published, unless he wilfully and manifestly has either himself shown or incited others to disobedience to the laws, contempt of religion, morality or the constitutional powers or resistance to their orders, or has made false and defamatory accusations against anyone.

These are just two examples. Dr Mazari added the point that while European states have immediately imprisoned those, who, in their “freedom of expression”, question the veracity of historic events which targeted people of a certain faith in Europe, it is unfortunate that Islam and Muslims do not get the same protection of their human rights as citizens of European states. She hoped the Europeans would also evolve a sense of justice, fair play and respect for their Muslim minorities that they preach so avidly to others. We are committed to ensuring the rights enshrined in our Constitution for all citizens, including our non-Muslim citizens. We would like to see the EU members do the same.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release