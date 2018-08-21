Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum
Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

National

Murtaza Ali Shah
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lahore law student gets distinction from London varsity

LONDON: A bright law student from Lahore has become the highest scoring international student of a London university by taking lead amongst 50,000 students from 180 countries in this year’s international law graduation programme.

Sherbano Tajammal Hussain Malik studied law at the University of London from Lahore through distance and flexible learning. She was registered with the Institute of Legal Studies in Lahore which runs courses in collaboration with the University of London.

Sherbano Malik became the highest scoring “Standard Entry LLB student” this year for the group of students studying with the University of London through distance learning for the university’s international programme.

In a statement, Simon Askey, Director of Undergraduate Laws, said: “This has been the best year for Firsts in Undergraduate Laws in the history of the programme and Sherbano is the best performing student in this our best year.“

The University of London’s distance and flexible learning programmes have 50,000 students in 180 countries, with a further 1.4million learners on its MOOCs programme through the online Coursera platform, making it known as the ‘world’s largest classroom.

Sherbano Malik told this correspondent that she graduated with First Class Honours and among all the First Class Honours across the globe in the Standard Entry Route who completed this degree this year. “I managed to get the overall highest aggregate marks. The Standard Entry Route is a technical name for completing this degree in the standard 3-4 years.”

She explained: “The modules in which I scored distinctions are Jurisprudence & Legal Theory, Public International Law, European Union Law, Tort Law and Islamic Law. 70% and above is known as a 'distinction') in these areas.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release