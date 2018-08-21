Gang busted, arms recovered

KOHAT: The police have claimed to have busted a gang of outlaws during a raid in Muhammadzai, Hangu Road area.

Acting on the directives of District Police Officer Suhail Khalid, Station House Officer Cantt, Fayyaz Khan, raided a criminal hideout in Muhammadzai area.

The police apprehended four members of the gang and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

Among the four outlaws, two criminals identified as Nadeem and Sher were proclaimed offenders and had been nominated in murder cases.

Ten inmates released from Landikotal jail: The Landikotal administration released 10 prisoners on the eve of Eidul Azha on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Niaz Muhammad told the media he heard cases of prisoners and decided to release those arrested for minor and bailable offences. He said 10 prisoners were released.