Govt asked to help ailing poet Ashraf Ghamgin

MARDAN: Members of a Pashto literary organisation on Monday appealed to the provincial government for treatment of a renowned Pashto poet Muhammad Ashraf Ghamgin.

Faizul Wahab Faiz, Akbar Hoti, Mehar Andesh, Sahil Yousafzai and other members of “Da Adabi Dostano Marraka” in a meeting expressed concern over the ailment of the poet and lamented government’s failure to acknowledge Ghamgin’s services for Pashto language.

They said that Ashraf Ghamgeen devoted all his life for the Pashto literature but today’s generation is not even aware of his name. They appealed to the government to announce free treatment for him.

Ashraf Ghamgin, born in 1942 in Dosehra village in Charsadda, started writing at an early age and has to his credit eight books.

The publications are Namar da Palwasho, Da Hashnaghar Adab Tazkira, Imam Hussain Talif, Bair Tariqat, Da Suba Sarhad Taraqi Pasand Tahreek Yo Panra, Da Saba Zairay, Da Hashnaghar Ghazal, and Da Saamri Dukan. He also has a collection of work that he could not get published due to shortage of funds.