Sale of weak sacrificial animals in Dir banned

DIR: On the complaints of the customers, the tehsil nazim on Monday visited the cattle markets in Wari and banned the sale of weak and frail sacrificial animals.

The buyers had complained that weak and very thin sacrificial animals had been brought to the cattle markets across the district.

The district administration and local government representatives visited the cattle markets after consumers lodged complaints.

Tehsil Nazim Wari, Hussain Ahmad, directed the authorities to make marks on those weak animals and banned their sale.