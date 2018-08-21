Tue August 21, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
August 21, 2018

Eid cleanliness plan devised: WSSP

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has chalked out a plan to keep the city clean during Eidul Azha by disposing off the wastes and offal of the sacrificial animals.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, WSSP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khanzeb Khan announced three-day cleanliness drive to ensure hygiene during the Eid days.

He was flanked by Nazim Town-II Faridullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, General Manager Operation.

The official said 2,800 WSSP employees would perform duties during Eidul Azha from 21 to August 23 for ensuring provisions of water supply and solid waste management.

Khanzeb Khan said the plan would cover detailed information about Solid Waste Management that would be provided by WSSP during Eid days. He said the WSSP was going to make special arrangements for solid waste management on Eidul Azha.

The official said that 292 vehicles of WSSP would remain in use for the purpose during Eid holidays. He said that additional 143 vehicles were hired to ensure lifting of waste of sacrificial animals in the district. The WSSP chief said that supervisors and municipal inspectors were tasked to supervise the campaign in all four towns of the provincial capital.

Khanzeb Khan said WSSP has established Eid camps/complaint cell in each zone of Peshawar, which had received more than 1500 complaints of the citizens.

