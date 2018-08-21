Accused rapist gets bail

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Monday granted bail to an accused charged with kidnapping and raping a girl due to dubious medical and forensic report.

A single bench of Justice Syed Afsar Shah issued release order of an accused Subhanuddin on bail after hearing arguments from both the parties.

During hearing of the case, Shabir Hussain Gigyani, lawyer for the accused, submitted before the bench that one Subhanuddin, a resident of Chakdarra, was charged in the Katlang Police Station in a case of abduction, confinement and rape of a girl form Sawaldher area of Mardan district.

The lawyer argued that both the medical and forensic reports were dubious and second, there was a conflict between the statements of witnesses. He prayed the court to release the accused on bail in the case. The counsel for the complainant and additional advocate general opposed the release.