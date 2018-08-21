Illegal use of water: SC bars cement factory from using pond water

LAHORE: Taking up another matter related to illegal use of natural water, the Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday restrained Bestway Cement factory from using the pond water.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, ordered the government authorities to fix the rate of water per cusec.

The CJ observed that provision of clean water to people was a responsibility of the government and the newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan had also pointed out the water challenge in his speech.

“How the natural water could be sold?” the CJ questioned, addressing the factory owners, adding that why their property should not be attached.

The top judge also pointed out that they would look into it as to how the companies doing business of mineral water get pure water. The government invited the investors to spend money and not for taking the law into their hands.

The bench directed the Environment Protection Department to come up with a report on environmental pollution.