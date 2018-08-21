India’s Phogat wins women’s wrestling gold

JAKARTA: Vinesh Phogat became India’s first women’s wrestling champion at the Asian Games Monday to extend a family legacy in the sport which was immortalised in a celebrated Bollywood film.

Phogat outclassed Japan’s Yuki Irie 6-2 to win the 50kg final in Jakarta and was then hoisted on the shoulders of team staff draped in the Indian flag.

The 23-year-old is a cousin of former Commonwealth champions Geeta and Babita Kumari Phogat, whose rise from obscurity to wrestling fame was captured in 2016’s ‘Dangal’, an international hit.

The omens were good for the 2014 bronze medallist when she began the competition with a win over China’s Sun Yanan, against whom she had suffered a leg injury at the 2016 Olympics.

Phogat remains India’s only second gold-medal winner of the 18th Asian Games so far after Bajrang Punia won the men’s 65kg title on Sunday.The rest of the Indian women fell by the wayside on Monday, including Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik who lost her 62kg bronze 2-12 to Rim Jong Sim of North Korea.

North Korea ruled the 53kg and 57kg women’s bouts as Pak Yong Mi and Jong Myong Suk won gold in their respective categories. Pak demolished Kazakhstan’s Zhuldyz Eshimova 11-0, while Jong edged out China’s Pei Xingru 5-4.Orkhon Purevdorj of Mongolia had an easy final outing to claim gold in the 62kg category after thrashing Kyrgyzstan’s Aisuluu Tynybekova 11-0.In the men’s 125kg, Iran’s Parviz Hadibasmanj defeated Deng Zhiwei of China 7-0 in a lop-sided final.