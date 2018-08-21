China’s Sun Yang roars to second Asian Games gold

JAKARTA: Chinese heavyweight Sun Yang battered his rivals to create history Monday as the swimming goliath scooped the first-ever Asian Games men’s 800 metres freestyle gold with another monstrous performance.

Greeted like a rock star with high-pitched squeals from a excitable section of female Chinese fans in Jakarta, the triple Olympic champion claimed a runaway victory in a new Games record of seven minutes, 48.36 seconds.

Sun, who blazed to the 200m title at the weekend, uncoiled his rippling two-metre frame to pull away over the second half of the race to leave Japan’s Shogo Takeda and Vietnam’s Nguyen Huy Hoang flailing in his wake.

“I was saving some energy for tonight’s relay,” growled Sun, who returns later in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.“The plan was to pick up the pace over the last 200 metres and it went well. That will give me confidence for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.”

China topped the medals on day one on Sunday, winning four golds to Japan’s three, led by their talismanic team captain.Elsewhere, Japanese Olympic hold Rikako Ikee won her second and third gold medals of the competition in the 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle.

The 18-year-old, who lit up the recent Pan Pacific swimming championships in Tokyo, is expected to be a force in the 100m free and 100m fly at the 2020 Olympics in her home city.Ikee breezed to victory in Monday’s one-lap race in a Games-best 25.55 — almost half a second clear of China’s Wang Yichun.

After setting a new competition best in the 100m free in helping Japan win the weekend’s 4x100m free, Ikee returned for swimming’s blue-riband event to duck under that record again, winning in 53.27 from China’s Zhu Menghui (53.56).

Meanwhile, Japanese Olympic hope Rikako Ikee topped the time-sheets in the women’s 100 metres freestyle and 50m butterfly heats at the Asian Games on Monday, but was still far from happy.

The graceful 18-year-old, who lit up the recent Pan Pacific swimming championships in Tokyo, is expected to be a serious force in the 100m fly and 100m free at the 2020 Olympics in her home city.

But Japan’s new queen of the pool screwed her nose up at her times in Monday’s morning heats in Jakarta.Ikee clocked 25.91 seconds in the 50m fly, the morning after helping Japan capture gold in the women’s 4x100m freestyle.

She returned less than half-an-hour later to qualify fastest for the 100m free in 54.33.Her closest challenger in the 100m free — swimming’s blue riband race — was China’s Zhu Menghui, who went 54.67 with Japan’s Tomomi Aoki clocking 55.57.

Japan’s Kosuke Hagino was quickest in the men’s 200m individual medley heats as the defending champ posted a time of 1:59.76, with Chinese pair Qin Haiyang and Wang Shun in close pursuit.

Japan team-mate Daiya Seto was disgusted after qualifying fourth fastest in 2:01.57.“Gosh that was so slow,” he said with a sheepish grin. “It even shocked me how slow it was.”China’s Xu Jiayu emerged the morning after marking his 23rd birthday with victory in the men’s 100m backstroke to lay down a marker for the one-lap race.

The world champion clocked 25.12 with Japan’s Ryosuke Irie going 25.25.China topped the medals on day one, winning four gold medals to Japan’s three, led by their talismanic multiple Olympic champion Sun Yang in the 200m freestyle.

Sun goes in the men’s 800m free and the men’s 4x200m free relay on Monday evening.One person who won’t be troubling the Chinese giant is pint-sized Maldives swimmer Ibrahim Mubal, who swam two-and-a-half laps all alone to clock a heat time of 10:12.07 in his first-ever 800m swim.